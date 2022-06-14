Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.