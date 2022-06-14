PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.