PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $29.64 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $920,833.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,902.64 or 0.99895670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

