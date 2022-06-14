PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,371,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

