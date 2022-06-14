Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $299.00 million, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.18. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -452.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

