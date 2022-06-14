Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $211.82 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 11.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $211,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

NOW opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.34, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

