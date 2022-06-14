Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 24,840 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Copart makes up 8.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.40% of Copart worth $144,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

