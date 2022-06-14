Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 46,337 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,337 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 3.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.00% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $70,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,705,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

