Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

