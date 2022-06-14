Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 520 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

