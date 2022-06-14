Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

