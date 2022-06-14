Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

