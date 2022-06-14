Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 947 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.