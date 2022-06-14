Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000.

SKYY stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

