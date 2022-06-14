Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,417,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 175.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
