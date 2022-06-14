PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.13

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.