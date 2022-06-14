ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

