Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.75.

PSA stock opened at $297.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $290.41 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

