Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.85. Pulmonx shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pulmonx by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

