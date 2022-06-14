Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRACU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

