Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,949 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. United Rentals makes up about 0.3% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.