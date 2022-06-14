Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 49,171 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 3.6% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 476,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

