Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAQC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

