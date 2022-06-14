Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTIC stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

