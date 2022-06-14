Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.