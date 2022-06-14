QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

