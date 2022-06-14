QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 6th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

QCRH opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $910.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

