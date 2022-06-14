Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 3,078 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,828,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.