Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of RE stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.54. 2,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,967. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

