Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE FE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

