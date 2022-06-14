Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

