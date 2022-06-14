Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

