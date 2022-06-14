Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 242,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

