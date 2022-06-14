Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 263.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 199,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. The company had a trading volume of 71,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.54.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.