Qtron Investments LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $517.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,313. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $573.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

