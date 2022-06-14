Qtron Investments LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 1.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 277,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,246. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.