Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 326,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,478,163. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

