Qtron Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

LI stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,125.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

