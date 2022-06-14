QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $371,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,131. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

