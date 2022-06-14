Quark (QRK) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $981,268.86 and $90,725.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,030,792 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.