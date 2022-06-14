Quarterhill Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,414. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10. Also, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRH. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

