QuickSwap Price Tops $47.60 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $47.60 or 0.00214862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00388447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011236 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

