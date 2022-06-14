RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $577,951.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

