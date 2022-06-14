Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Rally has a total market cap of $109.84 million and $1.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,802,286,362 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

