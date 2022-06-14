Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Shares Down 22.7%

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) were down 22.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.