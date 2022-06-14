RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 3.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €572.50 ($596.35) and last traded at €585.00 ($609.38). 43,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €605.00 ($630.21).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €586.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €691.49.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.