Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $196.31 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $196.31 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,417.04 or 1.00050021 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

