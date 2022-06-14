Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.43 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Raydium has a total market cap of $80.43 million and $34.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00389989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00511119 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 115,048,261 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

