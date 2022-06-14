Raze Network Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $653,459.72 and approximately $1.42 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.