RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 6.5% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $8,104,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,338. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

